Big Bethel Ame Church
220 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Big Bethel A.M.E. Church
210 Auburn Avenue
Atlanta, GA
1944 - 2020
Ford Greene Obituary
GREENE, Ford Clemons Ford Clemons Greene, 75, of Atlanta, made a peaceful transition on Jan. 25, 2020 in Rochester, NY, after a brief illness. He was the son of the late William T.(Cab) Greene and Mary Y. Greene, born Feb. 23,1944 in Springfield, OH. His life and legacy reflect a journey of academic excellence as the first African American student to integrate Georgia Institute of Technology in 1961 and other accomplishments in the field of technology. He is survived by his wife, Frankie, sister, Alicia Oden, son, William Greene, daughter, Brandi Carter, grandson, Lorenzo Carter, Jr., granddaughters, Loren and Brenna Carter, nephews, Brian and Kyle Oden, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church, 210 Auburn Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30303. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
