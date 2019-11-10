|
WOFFORD, Ford Milton "Ford" Russell Wofford III, 23, dearly loved son, brother, grandson and friend died on Tuesday, November 5. Born in Atlanta, GA on October 27, 1996, Ford was the eldest son of Dori (Smith) Wofford and Milton Russell Wofford, Jr. He offered the world so many talents: his intelligence and passion for learning, his great sense of humor, his infectious smile, his fearlessness and an awe-inspiring athleticism. Ford was so strong and agile that he could literally climb the walls from an early age, and his parents have the emergency room bills to prove it. A gifted artist, Ford could look at something, see its essence and draw it with great beauty and detail. Ford attended Haygood Preschool, The Children's School, Woodward Academy, The Carlbrook School and graduated from Eaton Academy. He pursued his interest in pharmacology at Oglethorpe University and, as an avid autodidact, taught himself Spanish and neuroscience. Cherishing his memory are his parents, Dori and Russell Wofford; his brothers Teddy and Richard; his grandparents, Yvonne Smith Glancy and the late Edward Smith, and Lucy Wofford and the late Milton Wofford, Sr.; his aunts and uncles, Ann and Darren Holley, David and Beth Wofford, Debra Smith McCoy, and cousins Hank, Lucy, and Heath Holley, Mellisa Douda, Amanda Coggsdale, and Scott and the late Lauren Wofford. Ford's family will cherish the many good times, especially Ford's fondness for fun and pranks. Houseguests, friends and siblings quickly learned to beware of young Ford's late-night Saran-wrapped toilet bowl tricks, and laughed along at his encyclopedic memory for the best lines from comedic T.V. Though there were many happy times to relish, Ford struggled with mental illness over the past several years, which robbed him of the abundant joy and promise in his life. Ford knew that he was ill, and spent countless hours researching and seeking to understand his disease. His parents searched for a program that might help alleviate Ford's anguish and free him to be the Ford who was the artist and the athlete, who adored younger kids, especially his brother Richard; and who was known for his excellent manners and willingness to lend a hand. Although Ford ended his life unable to escape the pain that plagued him, his family knows that he has finally found the peace and light he has always deserved, but never received in this lifetime. Ford's life will be celebrated at a service at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 11 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta. A reception will follow. In hopes of helping others with mental illness, should friends desire, the family welcomes donations in Ford's memory made to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
