SAWYER, Jr., Forest Funeral Service for Mr. Forest Sawyer, Jr. of 400 Ridge Avenue, Covington, GA, will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2 PM, at Early Hope Church Ministries, 1129 Rocky Plains Road Covington, GA 30016. Rev. Kenneth Williams, Pastor, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Flat Shoals Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Mrs. Sharon Griffin Sawyer; three sons, Mr. and Mrs. Dwane Bernard (Shanreca) Maddox, Mr. Daryle Goodwin and Mr. Mario Freeman; two daughters, Mr. and Mrs. James (Dana) Freeman and Mrs. Kimisha Henderson; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mr. and Mrs. Charles (Goldie) Dallas and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond (Frances) Jackson; two brothers, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Sawyers and Mr. Steven Sawyers; step-mother, Mrs. Corine Sawyers and a host of other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at 1 PM until the hour of service. The family will assemble at the above address at 1 PM, Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2020