MANN, Forrest Elwood Forrest Elwood Mann, 77, of Lawrenceville Georgia, passed away March 29, 2019, Beloved husband to Linda for 58 years, father to Julie and Marc and wife Karen and grandfather to Daniel, Andrew, Erica and Sam, Great Grandfather to Ava. Family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Funeral service will be held on April 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Wages and Sons Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville, Georgia. Donations to CarePoint ministry at Crosspoint Church in Lieu of Flowers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019