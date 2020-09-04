1/
Fotini Lazos
LAZOS, Fotini "Faye" Fotini "Faye" Lazos, age 75, of Atlanta, GA and Rhodos, Greece, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Chicago, IL. Faye was born February 23, 1945 on the island of Rhodos, Greece to George and Mary (Diasynos) Kyrianos. Along with her father and brother, Faye was a born chef with her earliest food memory at the age of 8, making avgolemono soup with her Dad in Greece. At a young age, they moved to New York City where she secured her lifelong loves, her husband Spiros and cooking. She married her loving husband, Spiros Lazos, on July 4, 1970 and they had a beautiful life together as both husband and wife and business partners until his death on June 30, 2016. Faye and Spiros relocated to Atlanta where they launched multiple successful restaurants over 30 years, even introducing new foods to the city. Leading with a quiet yet determined strength, she was progressive, resourceful and intelligent in and out of the kitchen. Faye became a friend to everyone she met, sharing endless entertaining stories, recipes and fun facts with colorful clarity. She led her life with determination, humor with an ounce of mischief, and endless love and selflessness. Faye is survived by her son, Stavros (Tracey) Lazos, grandchildren, Katerina, Cassandra and Spiros, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Spiros and brother, Nick Kyrianos. Funeral services for Faye will be held at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, on Saturday, September 5, at 1 PM. She will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, 50 guests are allowed and are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. If you are not feeling well, it is requested that you share your condolences online at jgadinamis.com. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Faye--Lazos. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd.
2720 S. River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60018
(847) 375-0095
September 3, 2020
