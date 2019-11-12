|
BRAY (ALLEN), Frances Grier "Grandgirl" FrancesGrier "Grandgirl" Allen Bray, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, aged 97 years, of Atlanta, GA, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019at Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods. Funeral services for Grandgirl will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14. The family will receive friends 1 PM, prior to the service with the funeral beginning at 2 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. Grandgirl was born March 23, 1922, in Social Circle, GA, to the late Bruce F. and Willye Mae Dunn Allen. Grandgirl's love of her childhood was evident as she always kept a framed picture of her home and spoke lovingly of her family and her time growing up there. She completed her primary studies, while also receiving the Ms. Social Circle crown in 9th grade, and went to college at Georgia State College for Women. During that time she met and, progressive for that time, requested a date from the future love of her life, Lawrence Laster "Grandboy" Bray Sr. They quickly fell in love and were married in her beloved childhood home right before Grandboy was drafted into the Army Air Core during WWII. While Grandboy was on active duty, Grandgirl worked as a teacher and awaited his return. Upon his return they created a beautiful family and once those children were grown, they traveled the world together, building amazing memories of which she talked fondly. Grandgirl was a smart, beautiful and amazing woman. She and Grandboy loved their family unconditionally. She was loved by everyone she met and loved everyone in turn. She worked tirelessly as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to show her family and extended family her abundance of faith in God and commitment to His service. She was a faithful member of The United Methodist Church Of Austell until Grandboy's passing in 2007, when she moved to live with her daughter, Emma, and eventually to Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods, near where her son, Bruce, worked and she was able to see him and he was able to visit often. During her life at Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods, she was so loved by the employees that they would often stop just to see her and talk and grab a sweet from her candy bowl that was never empty. Grandgirl was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Lawrence Laster "Grandboy" Bray Sr; brother, William Allen; sister, Isabelle Allen Hatchell; and son-in-law, L.E. "Sonny" Deavours. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, LawrenceLaster Bray Jr and Janet, daughter Emma Bray Deavours, sons and daughter's-in-law, Henry Bruce Bray and Wendy, and James Thomas Bray and Marilyn and ten loving grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to Samaritans Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 12, 2019