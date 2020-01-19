|
BUCKLAND (MAYHER), Frances Frances Mayher Buckland, 79, of Sandy Springs, GA, wife of the late Lauren Oliver Buckland, Sr., passed away peacefully in Winder, GA, on Jan. 13, 2020. Born Frances Lummus Mayher on February 21, 1940, to William Edgar Mayher, Jr., MD, and Frances Lummus Mayher in Columbus, GA. She attended Wynnton Elementary School, and after graduation from Columbus High School, she attended Stephens Junior College in Columbia, MO, for two years. In the summer following, she was invited to become a member of the Cotillion Club of Columbus, as well as the Columbus Junior League. The following Fall, she transferred to the University of Georgia, where she became a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After graduating from the University of Georgia with a BA degree in English, she returned to Columbus, GA to teach at Rose Hill Elementary School, followed by Arnold Junior High School the first year it was opened. She attended graduate school at Auburn University and Georgia State University for her teacher certification courses. Two years before graduating from UGA, she met Lauren O. Buckland, Sr. from Whitefish, MT, who was stationed at Fort Benning near Columbus, GA. Frances and Lauren moved to Atlanta, GA after they were married in August of 1965 following Lauren's resignation from the military and employment with Deloitte Haskins & Sells as a CPA. During the first two years of their marriage, Fran taught school for Atlanta Public Schools and volunteered with the Atlanta Junior League as a transfer. She resigned from teaching in 1967 upon the birth of her son Ren, (Lauren Oliver Buckland, Jr.) in January 1968. Lauren, Sr. started Emory Law school in September of that year and two weeks after his graduation their daughter Lori (Frances Lorine) was born in June of 1970. Frances began teaching at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School when both of her children began attending pre-school at the same school. She taught 5th 7th grades for 27 years before stepping down to become a full-time Teacher Assistant for the Middle School for 8 more years. She retired fully from Holy Innocents' in August 2010 after 35 years there and almost 40 years of total teaching. She belonged to The Church of the Apostles in Atlanta where she has participated in Bible School for Children, Bible Study for Adults and the Prayer Warrior Ministry. While not in Atlanta, she attended St. Lukes' Episcopal Church in the North Georgia Mountains where she had a second home and enjoyed time with many friends and family. She was a member of the Atlanta Junior League and has served on the board for the League Sustaining Transfers for many years. She was also a member of the weekend Cheers Group Associated with the Atlanta Junior League and a member of the Atlanta chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma alumnae. She joined Fort Peachtree Daughters of the American Revolution in 2007 in Atlanta after transferring her membership from the Oglethorpe Chapter of the DAR in Columbus, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Frances Lorine (Lori) Geddings, DVM of Winder, GA her son, Lauren (Ren) Oliver Buckland, Jr. a business owner also of Winder, GA, her son-in-law Brian Keith Geddings, her daughter-in-law, Angela Mae Buckland, her six grandchildren, Isabel Mae Buckland, Josephine Frances Buckland, Caedmon Michael Ananiya Geddings, Lauren Oliver Buckland, III, Abigail Jean Buckland, and Helen Claire Betselot Geddings and her sister-in-law JoAnne Mullis Mayher of Greenville, SC. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband Lauren and her brother, William Edgar Mayher, III, MD of Albany, GA. A Memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 AM, in the chapel of The Church of the Apostles, located at 3585 Northside Parkway, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please direct gifts to Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation, One Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta, Georgia 30303 or www.afplf.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020