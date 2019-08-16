|
BUNZL, Frances B. Frances B. Bunzl of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 22, 1920. Frances Hamburger and Walter Bunzl were engaged on December 7th, 1941 and married December 25, 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; son Richard; and brother Carl Hamburger. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne (Suzy) Bunzl Wilner, granddaughter, Anna Wilner, daughter-in-law Patricia (Tricia) Huey Bunzl, and sister-in-law Rosemary Rhyne Hamburger. In Frankfurt, Germany from 1937 to 1939 she worked in the Jewish Hospital. During Kristallnacht she hid a doctor in the infectious disease ward because the Nazis would not go into that ward. She fled to England in 1939 and arrived in New York January 1940. In 1941 she moved to Atlanta, following her brother Carl to Georgia. While raising her daughter Suzy, she was a girl scout leader for ten years. She was chancellor of the Austrian consulate in Atlanta from 1972 to 1987. She was president of the Atlanta chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women (1963-1967), and during her tenure the national convention was held in Atlanta, with Hubert Humphrey as the main speaker. The Association of Fundraising Professionals Atlanta honored her as the 2008 Philanthropist of the year. Organizations she supported included the Bascomb Museum in Highlands N.C., Yemin Orde in Israel, the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, and Jewish Family and Career Services, and many others. In 1988 she set up the Tympani chair at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in memory of her late husband Walter, who died earlier that year. At the High Museum of Art she funded the curator of European art. She also supported serval major exhibitions, and in 2007 the Frances B. Bunzl Administrative Building at the High Museum was named after her. Frances and Walter Bunzl were among founding members of Temple Sinai in 1968. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Frances' memory to be made to the . A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, August 18, at AA synagogue with a burial immediately following at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday and 7:00 PM at 750 Park Avenue in the event room. Arrangements made by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019