LOCKETT, Frances Cain Frances Cain Lockett, age 93, of Duluth, GA, peacefully passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Mars Hill, NC. Funeral services for Frances will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Keith Murdock officiating. Entombment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Frances was a native of Macon, Georgia and graduated from Campbell High School. She worked for Delta Airlines with 30 years of service as a Clerk. She was the wife of the late Jack L. Lockett for 58 years and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, JoAnn and David Moore, Lawrenceville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Cecil and Deanna Lockett, Mars Hill, NC; grandchildren, Ryan and Anna Dilley Lockett, Alan and Alliene Wood Lockett, David Lockett and Janet Chang, Shannon Wood, David and Melissa Moore, Jason and Eriko Moore; fourteen great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to First Baptist Church of Duluth. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.