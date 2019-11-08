|
|
BETHEL (CAMPBELL), Frances Revilla Frances Revilla Bethel, 89, died November 1, 2019. Fran was born in Parsons, Kansas, and settled in Atlanta with her husband, Frank Derwood "Doc" Bethel, where she turned her love for children into a career by teaching early childhood education at Dekalb Technical College. Gram never met a stranger. Hospitality and friendship were the cornerstones of her daily living, and she was famous for loving others through foodespecially her Christmas candy! Fran was preceded in death by her husband Doc Bethel. She is survived by her daughters, Kelley Dopson and Kathy James, and their families. Her family thanks the countless friends who have reached out to share the impact Fran had on their lives. A celebration of Fran's life will take place at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church (SSUMC) on Sunday, November 24 at 3 o'clock with a reception afterward in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial gifts may be made to SSUMC.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019