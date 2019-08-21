|
CHILDERS, Frances Frances Childers of Covington, passed away Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 97. A Funeral Service for Mrs. Childers will be held Aug. 22, 11 AM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Lynn Williamson officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, Aug. 21, from 6 PM 8 PM. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences 770-786-7062.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019