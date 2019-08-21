Services
Access Road Location - Covington
1215 Access Road
Covington, GA 30014
770-786-7062
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Lawnwood Memorial Park
Resources
Frances Childers Obituary
CHILDERS, Frances Frances Childers of Covington, passed away Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 97. A Funeral Service for Mrs. Childers will be held Aug. 22, 11 AM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Lynn Williamson officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, Aug. 21, from 6 PM 8 PM. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences 770-786-7062.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019
