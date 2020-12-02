1/
Frances Cotton
COTTON, Frances Elizabeth

Frances Elizabeth Cotton, age 89 of Lithonia, died November 28, 2020. Born to Therman H. and Mamie Loueva Haney, and grew up in Stone Mountain and was a graduate from Stone Mountain High School. Frances and her husband, Fletcher, were long haul tractor- trailer truck drivers for 30 years and were later carriers for the Atlanta Journal & Constitution for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Cotton; daughter, Vicki Grooms; sons, Steve Cotton and Bruce Cotton. Surviving are son, Ted Cotton of Lithonia; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Annette Slaughter of Stone Mountain; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Watts of Stone Mountain; dear friend, companion and niece, Jane Harbin of Lithonia; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, December 2, at Mr. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Commerce, GA. Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mr. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Henry Funeral Home
6833 Church Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-4411
