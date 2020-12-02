COTTON, Frances Elizabeth



Frances Elizabeth Cotton, age 89 of Lithonia, died November 28, 2020. Born to Therman H. and Mamie Loueva Haney, and grew up in Stone Mountain and was a graduate from Stone Mountain High School. Frances and her husband, Fletcher, were long haul tractor- trailer truck drivers for 30 years and were later carriers for the Atlanta Journal & Constitution for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Cotton; daughter, Vicki Grooms; sons, Steve Cotton and Bruce Cotton. Surviving are son, Ted Cotton of Lithonia; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Annette Slaughter of Stone Mountain; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Watts of Stone Mountain; dear friend, companion and niece, Jane Harbin of Lithonia; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, December 2, at Mr. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Commerce, GA. Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia.



