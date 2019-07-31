|
DANIELL, Frances Starr Harper Frances Starr Harper Daniell died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Cobb County. She was a graduate of College Park High School and attended the University of GA, Atlanta Campus. She worked with Colonial Food Stores before her marriage at which time she chose to be a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an enthusiastic member of the Dunwoody Arts and Crafts Guild. Frances is survived by her sons, Fred M. Daniell and daughter in law, Elizabeth Daniell of Franklin, TN., and her son, Frank W. Daniell of Marietta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Melissa H. Daniell and Christopher M. Daniell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Earl F. Daniell; father, Fred Burl Harper and mother, Leona Groover Harper. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Vista Healthcare Hospice, 1575 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA 30318. The family will be receiving visitors Thursday, August 1st beginning at 10 am with the funeral to follow at 11am. Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta, GA will be handling the ceremony.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019