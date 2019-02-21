Resources More Obituaries for Frances DOOLEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances DOOLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers DOOLEY, Frances Mitchell Frances Irene Mitchell Dooley, 88, died suddenly of heart failure on February 17, 2019, exactly 18 months after her husband, James Ross Dooley. Born October 5, 1930, in Cartersville, GA, Frances lived in Florida and New York before settling in the Atlanta area in the early 1950s. Lately of Rome she raised her family in Doraville and retired in Kennesaw. When it was too difficult to take care of her husband she moved with him to Rome to be closer to family. Frances (Bitsy, Frankie, Mother, Grandmother, GG) is preceded in death by her husband of 63+ years, parents Robert and Irene Mitchell, sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth and Joe Gardner, brother Robert Mitchell and brother-in-law Ron Dick, Sr. Frances attended St. Pete HS where she made best friends with Vivian who introduced her to her older brother and future husband. She graduated from Florida State University with a degree in family and consumer sciences and child development. She taught for over 30 years starting with the NUMC kindergarten and moving up to first through fourth grade in the DeKalb and Cobb County systems. Most of her career she was at Northwoods Elementary where she made lifelong friends. An accomplished seamstress, Frances sewed for her children, grandchildren and greatgrands and even designed memory quilts for everyone. Her favorite project was making sock monkeys or hanging dishrags. If you have one of her "monks" give it a hug. A member of Northwoods United Methodist Church for many years, she was a long time member of Kennesaw United Methodist Church and was recently adopted by Trinity United Methodist Church in Rome. For many years Frances and Ross travelled and made friends across the United States and around the world in Europe, South America and Australia. When Frances moved to Rome two years ago she wanted a map of the city so she could learn where everything was. She made many, many precious friends at Renaissance Marquis including her table mates Sue and Elizabeth and special staff members Marty and Mike. She was a healthy, vibrant, caring person for 88 and a third years. If Marty was arranging a trip or lunch Frances was the first person on the bus helping others get on. Her children were by her side when she requested that she be allowed to go find Jesus and her husband, Ross. She was at peace. She leaves to cherish her memory children Eileen Walker (Steve), Rome, Shawn Dooley (Donald Neumeister), Atlanta, and Patrick Dooley, Harwich, MA. Celebrating her life are her grandchildren Elizabeth Chambers (Justin), Katie Womack (Ryan), Bess Neumeister-Cato (Steven Cato), Fritz Neumeister, and Mary Margaret Hicks (James). She also leaves behind great granddaughter Ava Ross Womack, and great grandsons William Womack, Henry Chambers and Patrick Hicks. She is survived by sister-in-law, Vivian Dick of Gainesville, FL, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alan and Carolyn Dooley of Johnson City, TN, and sister-in-law, Johnnie Mitchell of Miami, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews. Continuing to teach after her death her body has been donated to Emory. A celebration of life will be held at Renaissance Marquis, 3126 Cedartown Hwy, Rome, GA, 30161 at 1:30 on Saturday March 2nd. The family will be wearing red to honor GG. In lieu of flowers please either thank a teacher that made a difference in your life or contribute to Alzheimers.Org or the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries