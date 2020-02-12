Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Tucker
1930 - 2020
Frances Doyle Obituary
DOYLE (REDMON), Frances "Fran" Frances (Fran) Redmon Doyle, age 89, of Tucker, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Feb. 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the First Baptist Church of Tucker. Interment will be in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. She is survived by her husband, Bill; their three daughters and their families; Joella (Leon) Molway of Woodstock and their children, Jim (Meghan) and children of Gainesville and Scott (Angela) and children of Woodstock, Sherrye Grotte of Statesboro and her son, Chuck of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, Kathy Jenkins of Statesboro and her children Katie Beth of Orlando, FL and Robert of Statesboro, brothers and sisters, June (Tommy) Paschall of Paris, TN, Jerald (Ruth) Redmon of Paris, TN, John (June) Redmon of Arlington, TX, Doris Champion of Shelbyville, TN and Randi (Gary) Blackwell of Shelbyville, TN, many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. The family would like to thank First Baptist Church of Tucker, Visiting Angels Services, Dr. Matthew Wilson and the wonderful employees at "her" Northlake Festival Chick-fil-A. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Wednesday from4 PM - 7 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020
