FOSTER, Frances Sawyer Frances Sawyer Foster, age 74, of McDonough, died Friday, June 28, 2019 after a 5-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Fran was born in Anniston, Alabama to the late Stephen Alexander and Faye Dobbs Sawyer. After graduating from Anniston High School in 1963, Fran attended Emory University and earned a B.S. in Biology in 1967. She went on to earn an additional B.S. in Medical Technology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1968. Fran's hospital career spanned 40 years. Early in her career, she helped to design and staff the first medical laboratory for Henry General Hospital, now known as Piedmont Henry. She also served as the Laboratory Director from the time the hospital first opened its doors in 1979 and remained there until 1990. In late 1990, Fran moved on to and eventually retired from Southern Regional Medical Center in 2008. After retiring, Fran spent her time cross-stitching, doing puzzles and planting, as well as caring for her beloved animals. Fran is survived by her son Bert (Ellen) Foster, daughter Brandy Foster; grandsons, Callan and Alex Foster; and several cousins whom she loved dearly. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held in Anniston at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the fight against Alzheimer's disease at . Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 3, 2019