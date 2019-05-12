Resources More Obituaries for Frances GOSSAGE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances GOSSAGE

Obituary Condolences Flowers GOSSAGE (Long), Frances Marie Frances Marie Long Gossage passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta due to recent heart, lung, and kidney complications. Fran, known as Frannie to her husband, siblings and close friends, Mom to her children, Mimi to her grandchildren, and Miss Fran to the neighborhood children, was born March 25, 1945 in Valdese, North Carolina to Carl Cline Long and Catherine Smith Long. She graduated from Valdese High School in 1963 and then completed her nursing degree at Charlotte Memorial Hospital in 1966. Soon thereafter she relocated to Atlanta to live with her older sister and work as a registered nurse at Emory University Hospital's Eye Research Clinic and pursue a life-long passion for serving others. She was a consummate professional and was proud to be a member of the nursing profession. She honored her profession by always wearing her white cap, dress, hose and shoes in the work place. She inherited her strong compassionate serving nature from her parents and aunts who were life-long teachers. In 1968 she met and married Phillip Duke Gossage, while a Georgia Tech student. Immediately after her husband's graduation they relocated to Texas where she worked for an Ophthalmology group and then as an industrial nurse at a Union Carbide Chemical Plant. Upon relocating to Charleston WV in 1974, Fran continued her practice of nursing skills as an office nurse for an Otolaryngology group. Throughout her life she devoted countless hours participating in and serving in the Presbyterian Church. She was very active in the Waldensian Presbyterian Church in Valdese, NC and sang in the choir. In Charleston, WV she was very active in the First Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder, a circle moderator, and Communion Preparation Committee cochairman. Upon moving back to the Atlanta area in 2002 she immediately became an active member of the Roswell Presbyterian Church participating in circle worship, Women of the Church activities and was awarded lifetime member in the Women of the Church. Her strong faith in Christ gave her strength to successfully navigate troubled waters throughout her life and inspired all with whom she came in contact. In addition to church activities she had strong passion for flower arranging and gardening. She was an active member in the garden club in Charleston, WV and the Alpharetta Garden Club serving as a vice president. Fran loved to make flower arrangements for church events, friends, birthdays, and holidays. In actuality she did not need an external reason; she made flower arrangements to enjoy in her house almost daily. She also loved to cook and bake, especially cakes, pies, cookies and brownies for her husband, children and grandchildren. She rarely made a visit to a doctor's office, dentist office, or hospital outpatient department without taking homemade cookies or chocolate sheet cake. Another of Fran's passions was enjoying our fine feathered friends. Not a day would go by without her carrying seed, suit and breadcrumbs to the feeders. She loved sitting on her screened porch for hours watching and listening to the twitter of a flock of gold finches. In the evening she likewise eagerly awaited the last evening call of the robins. Later in life she lived for her grandchildren. Her heart knew no bounds when showering affection and generosity on her five grandchildren. She couldn't wait for birthdays and the Christmas season to arrive in order to shop for gifts and treats. She felt extremely fortunate to live within 5 miles of all her grandchildren and took every opportunity to visit, dote and love. Her love of music spilled over to her grandchildren as they frequently joined her on the piano bench at home and played Christmas carols, hymns, cowboy songs and show tunes together. Fran touched so many lives with her ever present smile, laughter, joy, courteous, compassionate and generous attitude. Throughout her life she displayed tremendous courage and grit which inspires many. She will be greatly missed but cherished by all. Fran is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Catherine Long Kunkler and Ann Long Hern. She is also survived by her brother, Carl Cline Long, Jr of Shelby, NC, her husband of 51 years, two children, Jennifer Leigh Gossage Baker (husband Carleton Baker) and Eric Matthew Gossage (wife Laura Olson Gossage), grandchildren Harrison Howard Gossage, Samuel Carleton Baker, Quinn Matthew Gossage, Phillip Sawyer Baker and Straughan Marie Baker, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Fran may make a memorial gift in her name to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.MDAnderson.org/gifts. The highly skilled and compassionate doctors and staff at MD Anderson gave Fran a new lease on life via successfully treating her Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1978-1980 resulting in her remaining cancer free during the next 39 years. A celebration of life will be held at Roswell Presbyterian Church, Roswell, GA, Wednesday, May 15, at 2:00PM. Internment at the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Valdese, NC will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019