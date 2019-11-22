|
HARDIN (LANNING), Frances Melissa Frances Melissa Lanning Hardin passed away peacefully surrounded by close family friends on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 7:40 AM. Frances was born in Canton, Georgia on December 10, 1925. She was the oldest of four daughters born to Noah and Mattie Lanning. Frances grew up and lived in the Cotton Mill Village in Canton where she went to school and her parents worked. In 1944, at the age of 19 she became a real life Rosie the Riveter and was one of the countless American women who were employed in factories during World War II. Frances went on to graduate from Reinhardt College and became a teacher and later a librarian for both the Fulton and Cherokee County School System. She then went onto to obtain her law degree in Oxford, England. Frances's thirst for knowledge has taken her all over the world. She has traveled to Europe, Africa, Antarctica, Iceland and the North and South Pole, just to name a few. Of all her travels, Francis loved going to New York City best of all and was a fashion buyer there for several years. She lived most of her life in Sandy Springs with her husband James Thomas Hardin. After his death, she moved back to Canton and renovated a tenant house owned by Confederate Veteran James J Hulsey. Frances was awarded the Best Residential Restoration Award in 1993 by the Cherokee County Historical Society for this work. Francis was a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy and on the Board of Directors at Reinhardt College. Frances is survived by her sister, Barbara Ball and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband James Thomas Hardin and her two sisters, Margie Dunn and Lou Holcombe. A viewing is scheduled for Friday, November 22 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Atlanta, Georgia 30328. The Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 AM at Sandy Springs Chapel followed by a burial service at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. There will be a Celebration of Life at South Canton Funeral Home in Canton from 5 PM to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church of your choice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019