KIRKMAN, Frances W. 91, died March 28, 2019, after a brief illness. Frances was born in Iuka, Mississippi on June 10, 1927. After graduating from Corinth (Mississippi) High School in 1945, she moved to Memphis, Tennessee and worked there until her marriage to Jack Howell Kirkman, a WWII vet and native Floridian. They retired in the Dade City, FL area. Frances was a loving wife, mother and a Sunday school teacher. She was greatly loved by all of her children and grandchildren for her compassion and her interest in their lives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Howell Kirkman, her parents, Paul and Lucille Wadkins, her sister, Aileen Wadkins Pegues, her brother, Paul Wadkins Jr., her brother, Raymond Wadkins, and her brother, William "Bill" Wadkins. She is survived by her children, Jill Krantz and husband Brad of Tampa, FL; Linda Butler and husband, Mack of Cumming, GA; Jack Kirkman Jr. of Augusta, GA; and grandchildren, Laura, William and Mary Frances Krantz, Gavin Butler, Caiti Kirkman, Ben Kirkman and wife Kristen, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on April 4, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home on 11441 US Highway 301, Dade City, FL. A private family Graveside Funeral will be on April 5, at 11am at Mt Zion Cemetery with Rev. Vicki Walker officiating. Flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , , 10 Glenlake Parkway, NE South Tower; Suite 400; Atlanta, GA 30328, or you can donate online at . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary