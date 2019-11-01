|
LINE, Frances Winn "Fran" Frances "Fran" Winn, 86, of Stone Mountain, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul "Jack" and a son, Mark. Survivors include her sons, Paul, Carl and John. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 4 PM - 7 PM, at Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Stone Mountain, GA. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at 12 PM, at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com. Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019