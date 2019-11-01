Services
Frances Line Obituary
LINE, Frances Winn "Fran" Frances "Fran" Winn, 86, of Stone Mountain, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul "Jack" and a son, Mark. Survivors include her sons, Paul, Carl and John. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 4 PM - 7 PM, at Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Stone Mountain, GA. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at 12 PM, at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com. Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019
