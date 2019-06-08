Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
LINKOUS, Frances J. May 20, 1925 - June 6, 2019 Mrs. Frances Juanita Lord Linkous, 94, of Atlanta died Thursday, June 6, 2019. Mrs. Linkous graduated from Crawford W. Long Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She served long term as a Registered Nurse and Nursing Service Superintendent for the same hospital where she received her training. Known to her family and friends as Nita, Mrs. Linkous made a full life serving God as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, homemaker, caregiver, problem solver and mender of many a heart. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-eight years, Joe Linkous. She is survived by her son, Joe Linkous, Jr. (Cynthia) of Lilburn, GA; daughter, Estelle Froehbrodt (Robert) of Lawrenceville, GA; son, Jeff Linkous of Jesup, GA; son, Mark Linkous (Suzie) of West Monroe, LA; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons, Decatur, GA. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends and family on Saturday beginning at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Global Scope - CMF International, Indianapolis, IN. www.CMFI.org. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 8, 2019
