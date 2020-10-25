1/1
Frances Matthews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATHEWS (LEE), Frances Virginia "Jenny"

Frances Virginia Lee Mathews (Jenny), age 74, of Winter Park, FL and formerly of Peachtree Corners, GA died October 12, 2020. She was born April 15, 1946 to the late Charles Franklin Lee and Mattie Elizabeth Hearn Lee. Jenny was a loving and devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Through her love, generosity, unflappably sunny disposition in the face of trials, and her beautiful and heartfelt poetry she demonstrated the love and grace of her Lord to everyone who knew her. Jenny was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, H. Dwight Mathews, and is survived by her children, Julie (Raymond) Spencer and Richmond [Jocelyn] Mathews, and grandchildren, William Mathews, Grant Mathews, Cole Spencer, and Elizabeth Mathews. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in Jenny's memory to the ALS Association (https://www.als.org/donate) or the Luis Palau Association (https://www.palau.org/give; write Jenny Mathews in the Notes field).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved