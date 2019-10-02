Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
4905 Roswell Road
Marietta, GA
Frances Nale


1946 - 2019
Frances Nale Obituary
NALE (REILLY), Frances Katherine "Francie" Frances Katherine Reilly Nale, "FRANCIE" 73 of Marietta, GA, passed away quietly and graciously at home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Francie was born in Baltimore, MD on April 1, 1946, daughter of the late Francis and Katherine Reilly. She attended Notre Dame Prep, Marymount College of Virginia, and Graduated from Notre Dame of Maryland University with a Liberal Arts Degree. Married to her loving husband Jack for 52 years, Francie was a loving wife, caring mother, and a very genuine friend. She enjoyed weekends at the lake and loved spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first son Tim, her sisters Pat and Jean, and brother Marty. She is survived by her husband Jack, sons John, Andy and Mike, daughter-in law Kathe, and granddaughters Morgan and Sara. Visitation is scheduled on Thursday, October 3, from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at the Sandy Springs Chapel at 136 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA. Funeral services will be at St. Ann Catholic Church at 4905 Roswell Road in Marietta, GA, on Friday, October 4, at 11 AM. Graveside service to follow at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation in Francie's memory at (https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate}
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019
