OLSON (SLEDD), Frances Hinton Frances Olson passed away on September 20, 2019. She was 95 years old. Frances was born in Murray, Kentucky, the daughter of Fannie Mae and Harry Sledd. She earned her Bachelor of Music degree, with specialties in piano and bassoon, from Murray State Teachers College. Her first job was teaching band and choral music to students from kindergarten through twelfth grade; she continued to teach music at the elementary level during her career. She married the love of her life, Max Leroy Olson, in 1946. They spent 56 wonderful years together, until his death in 2003. Frances was a resident of The Gardens at Eastside in Greenville, SC for the past four years. Prior to that, she lived in Atlanta for 47 years and was a faithful member of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was preceded in death by her son, 2nd Lt. Steven Allan Olson. She is survived and was dearly loved by daughters, Kathryn Olson Thomas (Eric) and Linda Olson DeWaay (CraigLuce); grandchildren, Anna McArthur (Bryan), Clayton Thomas (Tricia), Miles Thomas (Rebecca), Kathryn Hawk (Josh), Sara Cawley (John) and fourteen great-grandchildren. Frances loved her family, music, poetry and NCAA basketball. Her piano playing and lively sing-a-longs were a source of great joy to her family. She had a beautiful reading voice and we never tired of hearing her read aloud to us. She lived a life full of grace and humor and will be greatly missed by her family. Memorial services will be held at 11 AM on Sept. 28 at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Greenville, SC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 24, 2019