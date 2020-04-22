|
DUBNER (SEGALL), Frances Frances Segall Dubner, the youngest daughter of Jacob and Betty Segall. Born in New York City November 26, 1930, died April 20, 2020. Fran was a lifelong learner and consummate teacher. Her earliest memories were of happy times as a student, waiting eagerly for the summers to end so that she could get back to school. She never doubted that she would become a teacher, and she started her journey at Queens College in New York City, at the age of 16. Her first teaching job after graduation was at Maxwell Vocational High School in New York City, where she soon discovered that many of her students were both older and taller than she was. Still, she never lost her love of teaching, continuing her career at Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jackson Central-Merry High School in Jackson, Tennessee, Georgia State University in Atlanta, and finally long tenures in Dekalb County, first at Chamblee High School and then at Dunwoody High School. Even after her retirement, she was an enthusiastic "Study Buddy," providing extra guidance in reading fluency to elementary school students in Stone Mountain. Along the way, she gathered a great number of well-deserved accolades, including Star Teacher eight times, Georgia Teacher of the Year, and two-time Fulbright-Hayes Fellow. She hosted many foreign exchange students in her home, and led groups of students on reciprocal exchange programs in Moscow, trips to Europe, Quiz Bowl and Hi-Q tournaments, Model UN, and countless other activities in and out of the classroom. Through Dekalb County's IMPACT Program, she inspired and challenged and encouraged hundreds of students and fellow educators. Fran lived most of her life in what she always called "the sunny south," and maintained an unwavering loyalty first to the Atlanta Flames and then to the Atlanta Braves. Still, at heart she was forever a New Yorker, and she returned for weeklong visits for as long as she was able to travel. She loved board games (especially Scrabble), the Beatles, anything chocolate, theater, classical music, movies, poetry, international travel, and art museums -- seeking out paintings by her adored Rembrandt in every corner of the globe. She was proud of her lifelong liberal political views, and took great satisfaction in knowing that the foreign film society that she founded in Raleigh in the mid-1960s is still thriving. Fran was generous with her time and her smiles. She loved to meet new people and had the uncanny ability to connect with everyone, regardless of whatever differences might have kept them strangers to each other. She looked for the best in everyone, and her positive attitude and warm disposition left a lasting impression. For all of her 89 years, she met life's challenges with courage and determination, and accepted its gifts with gratitude and great joy. She was married for 63 years to her beloved husband Raymond, until his passing in 2013. She was also predeceased by her sister Lora Porter, and her dear son Jerry Dubner. She leaves her son Steven Dubner (Linda Milfred), her daughter Nancy Dubner Teich (Jonathan Teich); grandchildren Nicholas Rohrer (Kerry Gardocki), Allison Dubner (Andrew Glugla), Madeline Dubner (Pete Iwanowicz), Susannah Teich, and Daniel Teich; a great-grandson Liam Rohrer; and many nieces and nephews and their families. As per her request, there will be no funeral service; please remember her with a donation to the . Her ashes will be interred alongside those of her loving husband Ray, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. "From too much love of living, From hope and fear set free, We thank with brief thanksgiving Whatever gods may be That no life lives for ever; That dead men rise up never; That even the weariest river Winds somewhere safe to sea."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 22, 2020