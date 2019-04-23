|
SMITH-CATHERALL, Frances Leigh Frances Leigh Smith-Catherall, 56, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Leigh, a 6th generation Atlantan, was born and raised in the city. She was an amazing artist and an excellent cook with a sharp sense of humor and an immutable zest for life. Above all, she was a fierce and spirited mother, whose love for her children knew no bounds. She is survived by her children, Nick and Erin Catherall, her father, Gilly Smith, and her brother and sister, Travis Smith and Jenna Schuh. A service in celebration of her life will take place 2:00PM Wednesday, April 24 at St. Anne's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Open Hand Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2019