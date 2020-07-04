STINCHCOMB (DAVIS), Frances Rebecca Mrs. Frances Rebecca Davis Stinchcomb, age 89, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born May 5, 1931 to the late Lillian and Vess Davis. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Maxie and Gene Davis; her sisters, Charlotte Slaton, Margaret Boyd. She is survived by her husband, Dan Stinchcomb; son, Scott Stinchcomb and his wife, Shannon; sister, Joan Roper; grandchildren, Kailen Stinchcomb, Maggie Stinchcomb; special niece, Melanie Boyd Clay. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Westminster Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guest book at www.parrottfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hopewell UMC, 351 Jenkins Rd, Tyrone, GA 30290 or a charity of your choice
.