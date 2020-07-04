1/
Frances Stinchcomb
1931 - 2020
STINCHCOMB (DAVIS), Frances Rebecca Mrs. Frances Rebecca Davis Stinchcomb, age 89, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born May 5, 1931 to the late Lillian and Vess Davis. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Maxie and Gene Davis; her sisters, Charlotte Slaton, Margaret Boyd. She is survived by her husband, Dan Stinchcomb; son, Scott Stinchcomb and his wife, Shannon; sister, Joan Roper; grandchildren, Kailen Stinchcomb, Maggie Stinchcomb; special niece, Melanie Boyd Clay. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Westminster Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guest book at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hopewell UMC, 351 Jenkins Rd, Tyrone, GA 30290 or a charity of your choice.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westminster Memorial Gardens
1 entry
July 4, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
