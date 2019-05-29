Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Stubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Stubbs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Stubbs Obituary
STUBBS, Frances Mrs. Frances Stubbs of Rex, GA passed away May 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Donald Stubbs; son, Gregory Stubbs and daughter, Laurie Burnley. Mrs. Stubbs is survived by her sisters, Mary Fields of Locust Grove, GA; Diane Lee of McDonough, GA; Marsha Holland and her husband, Johnny of Jackson, GA; brother, Herman West, Jr. of Jackson, GA and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now