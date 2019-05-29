|
|
STUBBS, Frances Mrs. Frances Stubbs of Rex, GA passed away May 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Donald Stubbs; son, Gregory Stubbs and daughter, Laurie Burnley. Mrs. Stubbs is survived by her sisters, Mary Fields of Locust Grove, GA; Diane Lee of McDonough, GA; Marsha Holland and her husband, Johnny of Jackson, GA; brother, Herman West, Jr. of Jackson, GA and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019