TOMPKINS, Frances Gwin Frances Gwin Tompkins, 90, of Atlanta, GA passed away on Oct. 4, 2019. Frances, a Buckhead native was born in Atlanta, GA to parents John Henry and Margaret Thomas Gwin on May 3, 1929. Frances graduated from North Fulton High School in Buckhead and received an associate degree from Sullins College in Bristol, VA. Her career began at J. P. Allen, where she worked as a personal shopper. She was a loving mother and homemaker. Frances later worked in the statistics department for the Atlanta Board of Education for 20 years and then for Harry Norman Realtors, Buckhead. She was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church (Ruth Class), the Buckhead Girls Club and the High Museum of Art. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Margaret Thomas Gwin and brother, John Henry Gwin, Jr. Frances is survived by her son, Eustace Augustus Tompkins, Jr. (Karen); daughters Gwin Tompkins Thomas (Joe) and Kaye Tompkins Summers; Sister Ann Gwin Garner; Grandson William Eustace Tompkins. The family wishes to express their heartfelt love and gratitude to Frances dear lifelong friend Donna Nix. Visitation will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. Memorial services will be held directly following at 11 AM, in the Swilley Chapel with Dr. Dock Hollingsworth officiating. Memorials may be given to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 8, 2019