ROSS, Francie L. Francie L. Ross, 96, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully at Harbor Grace Hospice on Nov. 22, 2019 after suffering a massive stroke on Nov. 18. She was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1923 and as a child attended thirteen different schools as her family traveled the Midwest. Francie was an example of a person who knew that God had given her special gifts and she wanted to share them. In 1947, after getting her Masters' Degree in Speech Pathology from the University of Iowa, Francie came to work at the Atlanta Speech School. During her forty-three years there, she served as speech clinician, diagnostician, psychometrist and college instructor. During her tenure, she was instrumental in expanding the program from a staff of four to over 150. Francie served as President of the Georgia Speech Association and was one of two from Georgia on the National Board. She also obtained a Bachelor of Law degree from John Marshall University in 1960. Francie was an active member of Saint Anne's Episcopal Church where for many years she was Chair of Foyers. Until recently, she was also responsible for gathering friends to make palm crosses for Palm Sunday each year. When Saint Anne's Episcopal Church felt there was a need for a retirement community in the Buckhead area, Francie was instrumental in the planning, development and building of Saint Anne's Terrace, a senior retirement community. She served on the Terrace's Board of Directors from the beginning until she became a member emerita. She was an excellent gardener and planted the cherry trees at the entrance to Saint Anne's Terrace as well as creating the beautiful courtyard in the back of Saint Anne's Terrace. Shortly after moving into Saint Anne's Terrace in 2014 as a resident, she was elected President of the Residents' Association by affirmation and served as a strong advocate for both the residents and staff. Francie was passionate about golf and was a member of Ansley Golf Club and North Fulton Women's Golf Association for which she planned many golf outings. At age 88, she had her second hole-in-one. She volunteered for many golf tournaments and was a walking scorer for Gary Player at one tournament. She was an avid bridge player, poker player, square dancer, and gardener extraordinaire. Francie loved being around water, from growing up on Lake Michigan, to her lake house on Lake Lanier which she built with her mother, to jumping ocean waves even into her 90's. Francie was active in many clubs including the Rhododendron Club, the Sky Larks, the Friendship Force, the International Club, the League of Women Voters, the Episcopal Churchwomen, and the Cathedral Square Dance Club to name a few. Her love of travel took her across the United States and around the world to every continent but one. In 2016, she was recognized as one of twenty-two seniors in Georgia for Profiles of Positive Aging by Leading Age Georgia and was honored at a reception at the Atlanta History Center. Francie was known for her infinite patience, endurance, kindness and loyalty to church and friends. She often said "the secret to long life is to eat dark chocolate and drink a glass of red wine every evening". Francie will be deeply missed by the many who knew and were touched by her, especially her beloved cat, Dusty, her "wine group" at the Terrace, and her loving and caring "nieces" Carolyn Sudberry and Debby Teitsman. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 AM at Saint Anne's Episcopal Church, 3098 Saint Anne's Lane, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Anne's Episcopal Church, Saint Anne's Terrace, or the Atlanta Speech School.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 27, 2019