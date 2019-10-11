|
BIRD, Jr., Francis Marion "Frank" 1938-2019 The family of Francis "Frank" Marion Bird, Jr. would like to announce his peaceful passing on Sunday, Sept. 22, in Atlanta Georgia. Born April 14, Frank was the eldest of four children belonging to Francis Marion (Buster) Bird, Sr., and Mary Adair Howell Bird. Frank attended E. Rivers School, and Episcopal HS in Alexandria, VA where he played football and wrestled. Frank graduated from Princeton University in 1959. Following graduation, Frank served as a Lieutenant JG in the US Navy aboard the Destroyer USS Ellison, before marrying Irene Woodruff Michael and starting a family. Frank went on through Emory Law School and earned his Masters at Harvard. He then joined his fathers Atlanta law firm Jones, Bird & Howell, formed by his father Buster Bird, his uncle George Arthur Howell, Jr., and golf legend Bobby Jones. The firm later became Alston & Bird after merging with Alston, Miller & Gaines. Mr. Bird later teamed with Rebecca Godbey to form Bird & Godbey. Mr. Bird was a lifelong member of Piedmont Driving Club. In addition to his parents and first wife, Frank was preceded in death by his second wife Joanne Galvin Bird, his sisters Mary Adair Bird Kennedy and Elizabeth Howell Bird Hewitt, and his brother George Arthur Howell Bird, and his granddaughter Hailey Adair Turner. He is survived by his daughter Barbara Bird Turner (Rick) and Michael Woodruff Bird (Bonnie), his grandchildren, Brandon Harrison Turner, Zachary Michael Turner, Michael Woodruff Bird Jr, Ciji Marie Heiser (Jared), Nicole Holly Munneke, Paige Marie Munneke and great-grandchildren Riley Grace Turner, Marissa Marie Heiser and Aubrey Caroline Heiser. "Great Granddaddy Frank" lived a life of gracious giving as a loving father and (great) grandfather, a caring husband, a respected attorney and a loyal and trusted friend to so many. His family is would like to express its gratitude for the exceptional love and care shown by the Canterbury Court community and the Piedmont Hospital ICU, as well as the folks at Patterson & Son. Frank's family and friends will hold a "Celebration of Life" for him at Patterson's Spring Hill on Thursday, Oct. 17. Visitation will be at 10 AM, followed by a service at 11 AM, followed by lunch. H.M. Patterson & Son 1020 Spring Street NW Atlanta. 404-876-1022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to the Canterbury Court Endowment Fund, 3750 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019