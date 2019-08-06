|
Herndon, Francis Elaine "Cobb" Francis Elaine Cobb Herndon passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019. Was she was born on July 24, 1935, to Georgia and J.T. Cobb. A graduate of Northside High School in Atlanta, Elaine attended Hollins College and the Sorbonne in Paris. She married her high school sweetheart Dale Collins Herndon in 1962 who she was married to until his passing in 2006. She is predeceased by her brother Robert Cobb and sister Carolyn Wilson. Elaine was very active in her earlier years with Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge and the League of Women Voters, and was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. She was a successful realtor with Jenny Pruitt along her partner and husband, Dale. Together they shared a love of their home on Lake Rabun where she was very active raising money for the local fire department. She is survived by her four children, Stephanie Herndon, Kim Legg (Doug), Lynda Morrow (Gary), Dale C. Herndon Jr, 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 3 nieces, and 2 nephews. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family and the Buckhead community she served for so many years. There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 6, 2019