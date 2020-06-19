Francis Venable

VENABLE (WILSON), Francis "Bonell" Francis "Bonell" Wilson Venable, age 88, of Hoschton, passed away June 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM, Saturday June 20, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth. Ms. Venable was born in Copperhill, TN and was raised in Mineral Bluff, GA. She was a homemaker and had been a resident of Lawrenceville since 1974. She was prededed in death by her husband, Edward Venable who was a General Motors retiree. She is survived by her son John Venable (Elaine), granddaughter, Nathalie Venable and sister, Janice Setser of Acworth. Online condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday, 5PM to 8 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 19, 2020.