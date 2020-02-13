|
|
WIGGERS, Francis Earl Mr. Francis Earl Wiggers age 76 of Blairsville Passed away Sunday February9, 2020 after a brief illness The son of Francis Earl Wiggers Sr and Sally Rawls of Indianola Mississippi. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Wiggers; sons Ed Wiggers and daughter in law Ann Wiggers of Alexandria, Virginia; Brent Wiggers of Blairsville, Georgia; and daughter Melissa Clark of Atlanta, Georgia. Three grandchildren,Andrew and Clare Wiggers and Cadence Wiggers. Earl was a graduate of the US Naval Academy class of 1966 and served in the navy 8 years. Emory School of Law. He practiced law for 41 years in Atlanta and Young Harris Ga. He was KMart's litigating attorney for 20 years. He then came up to the mountains. Law was his passion. Helping familiesand children was his driving force. He considered these children his children. He was a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church. He was a member of the choir and men's group at Shady Grove. Donations may be sent to Shady Grove Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm from the Mountain View Chapel with Rev. Winfred Pitts officiating. Special music will be presented by Pat McGaha and the Shady Grove Church Choir. John Nix will also sing. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers, Edward Wiggers, Brent Wiggers, Marty Welch, Jeff Houston, William Mercer and Scott Ledford. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Military Honors presented by the North GA. Honor Guard.. Flowers are accepted of if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to the Shady grove Church in Mr. Wiggers memory. The family will meet with friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6-8:00 PM. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2020