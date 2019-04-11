ADAIR, III, Frank Celebration of life for Mr. Frank Adair III will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church (USA), 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, Pastor Andrew L. Stephens, Jr. officiating. Frank was born on January 23, 1935 and passed away April 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank Adair II and Ruth Price Adair and an infant sister, Ruth. A native Atlantan, Frank attended Oglethorpe Elementary School, E.R. Canter Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School. After graduating from high school he enrolled at Morehouse College and during his senior year he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served 3 years 9 months and 20 days. After being honorably discharged from the Navy in San Diego California, Frank was employed with IDS (Investors Diversified Service) in San Diego, California. He then returned to Atlanta in 1962 and was employed as Personnel Manager at Lockheed Aircraft Corp, Personnel Manager at Atlanta Job Corps Center, Manager of Atlanta Teachers Federal Credit Union and finally Senior Auditor for the Georgia State Department of Education, where he retired in 2000. Over the years and throughout his professional career, Frank also had his own accounting firm where he maintained accounts for small businesses throughout the state of Georgia and the East Coast. Frank married his college sweetheart Margaret Jean Smith and they became the proud parents of one son Johnathan Frank Adair and two grandsons Rhys Meca Tyus Adair and Ailey Lora Tyus Adair. With his wife of 57 years, Frank was active for many years at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church where he assumed several leadership roles. Frank is survived by his wife Margaret Smith Adair, son Johnathan Frank Adair, brother James Adair (wife Patricia Adair), grandsons Rhys Meca Tyus Adair and Ailey Lora Tyus Adair, the Smith family and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. The family kindly request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made "In Memory of Frank Adair III" to Radcliffe Presbyterian Church (USA), 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary