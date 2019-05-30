Services A. S. Turner & Sons 2773 North Decatur Road Decatur , GA 30031 (404) 292-1551 Resources More Obituaries for Frank Allan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank Allan

Obituary Condolences Flowers ALLAN, Frank The Rt. Rev. Frank Kellogg Allan, passed away in Atlanta, Ga on May 24, 2019. He was born in Hammond, Indiana on May 9, 1935 and grew up in Atlanta, Ga where he graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1953 and from Emory University with a BA in English in 1956. He earned his Master of Divinity in 1959 from the School of Theology at the University of the South, in Sewanee, Tenn where he also received a Master of Sacred Theology and an honorary Doctor of Divinity. He received a Doctor of Ministry from Emory University's Candler School of Theology in 1977. He was consecrated Bishop Coadjutor of the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta on February 7, 1987 and became the Eighth Bishop of the Diocese of Atlanta on January 1, 1989. He served in that position until his retirement in 2000. Prior to his consecration, Bishop Allan was rector of St. Mark's in Dalton, Ga; St. Peter's in Co-lumbia, Tenn; St. Paul's in Macon, Ga; and St. Anne's in Atlanta, Ga. While at St. Paul's, Eloise Lester was assigned as deacon to his parish and was then ordained as the 1st woman priest in the Fourth Prov-ince, (the south east region). Also at St. Paul's and then at St. Anne's he was instrumental in the build-ing of two retirement facilities - St. Paul's Apartments and St. Anne's Terrace. As the Bishop of Atlanta, he chaired the House of Bishops' Committee on Ministry and the Board for Theological Education. He also served as chair of the Science and Technology Section at the Lambeth Conference, the decennial meeting of bishops of the world wide Anglican Communion in Canterbury, England in 1998. Bishop Allan served on the Board of Trustees at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn and the General Theological Seminary in New York, NY. He was a fellow of the College of Preachers in Washington, D.C. During his term as Bishop of Atlanta, the diocese built the Absalom Jones Center to serve the six institutions of higher learning that comprise the Atlanta University Center, established a program for college age students to discern their vocation to ordained ministry, established the first diocesan level position for Hispanic Ministry, established 14 new congregations, re-instituted the diaconate in the diocese, and raised two and a half million dollars through the Generation to Generation campaign to provide endowment for Camp Mikell and other ministries. For several years, Bishop Allan taught liturgy and church history at Candler School of Theology, Emory University and became the Episcopal Bishop in Residence in 2000. In 2004 Bishop Allan was awarded the Emory Medal for distinguished community service and distinguished achievement in his profession. After retirement, Bishop Allan was a founder of the Work of Our Hands, a non-profit organiza-tion created to "give voice, discover gifts, and build community through art". The organization also es-tablished art education centers at Emmaus House for inner city youth and at Friendship House at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church for mentally challenged adults. He started the Folk School at Camp Mikell, teaching wood turning, and played an instrumental part in building the St. Joseph the Carpenter Art Center at Camp Mikell. Bishop Allan enjoyed wood working and was a highly skilled craftsman making everything from writing pens to wooden bowls to life-sized sailboats. Among many other things he made remarkable wooden toys for each of his nine grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Ansley Allan of Decatur, sons John (Juliet) Allan, Mike (Kathy) Allan, Matt (Karin) Allan and daughter Libby (Clay) Sisson; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Allan, Frank Sisson, George Allan, David Sisson, Elliott Allan, Joseph Allan, Ansley Allan, Benjamin Allan, and Sophie Allan; seven nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Bryan and Julia Allan, his sister Dorothy (Dottie) and brother Bryan. Services will be at 3:00 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Phillips, 2744 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, Ga 30305; reception at the cathedral to follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta at 2744 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta GA 30305 for the Ansley-Allan-Cole Endowment Fund for the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing and Chapel, the Ansley-Allan-Cole Fund for Emmaus House, the Ansley-Allan-Cole Fund for Mikell Camp and Confer-ence Center, the Ansley-Allan-Cole Fund for Holy Comforter. Donations may also be made to . A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries