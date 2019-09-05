|
BLALOCK, III, Frank Wellborn "Buzzy" Frank Wellborn "Buzzy" Blalock, 69, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born June 19, 1950 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Ann West Taylor Blalock, and father Frank Wellborn Blalock, Jr., Buzzy was a 1970 graduate of Northside High School. Although he was a few years late in graduating, when he did, he received a standing ovation from his classmates. Buzzy did not attend college despite his high scores on his SAT test. He was a well known, fun and very popular student who attracted all the girls and some trouble. In his last years Buzzy did his best to overcome the challenges he faced and live life as well as he could. Survivors include his sister Kathleen Blalock Hunsinger (nephews Johnathan and Matthew Hunsinger), sister Laura Blalock Hicks (William E. Hicks, nephews Palmer and Collin Hicks), brother Robert Taylor Blalock. A graveside service will be held on September 14th, at 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, Georgia. The family will receive friends after the service. The family has asked that memorial contributions be made in Buzzy's name to The .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019