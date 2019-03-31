|
|
BREUNIG, Jr., Frank Joseph Frank Joseph Breunig, Jr., 94, of Maryville, TN, died March 22, 2019. Born in New York to Frank J. Sr. and Dorothy MacLean Breunig, he graduated from Union College and Columbia University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. Frank served in the Army in World War Two, stationed in the Philippines and New Guinea. Frank had a 42 year career with AXA/Equitable Life Insurance Company in the Atlanta Regional Office. He was active in St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, and his hobbies were reading, music, archeology and fishing. Frank is survived by his beloved wife Jane, and his six children, Peter C. (Linda) Breunig, Karen B. Kimbrel, Edward A. (Susan) Breunig, Kristin B. (Mohamed) Graba, Suzanne B. (Sam) Preston, Sarah B. (Craig) Anderson, eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 314 West Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 6. The family has asked that donations be sent in lieu of flowers to St Andrews Episcopal Church. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Maryville, TN. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019