Resources
More Obituaries for Frank WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank C. WHITE Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WHITE, Jr., Frank C. Frank C. White, Jr., 74 passed away peacefully April 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his wife Setsuko White of 51 years, his son Ernie White and two granddaughters, Abby and Chloe White all of Atlanta. He is predeceased by his son Gary White. Mr. White was born on August 21, 1944 in Cairo, Georgia to Maye de Lois and Frank C. White, Sr. as their only child. He gained a degree in journalism at the University of Georgia in 1966 and had a successful career as a news editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for 37 years. Frank is a veteran who served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He married Setsuko on April 24, 1968. They raised two sons in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Frank had a love of music and loved to play both the piano and saxophone. He enjoyed reading, current events, music, and always put family first. A memorial will be held this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. May 5th, Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, 1660 N. Decatur Rd., Atlanta, Ga 30307. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.