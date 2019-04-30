WHITE, Jr., Frank C. Frank C. White, Jr., 74 passed away peacefully April 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his wife Setsuko White of 51 years, his son Ernie White and two granddaughters, Abby and Chloe White all of Atlanta. He is predeceased by his son Gary White. Mr. White was born on August 21, 1944 in Cairo, Georgia to Maye de Lois and Frank C. White, Sr. as their only child. He gained a degree in journalism at the University of Georgia in 1966 and had a successful career as a news editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for 37 years. Frank is a veteran who served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He married Setsuko on April 24, 1968. They raised two sons in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Frank had a love of music and loved to play both the piano and saxophone. He enjoyed reading, current events, music, and always put family first. A memorial will be held this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. May 5th, Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, 1660 N. Decatur Rd., Atlanta, Ga 30307. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary