CATRONEO, Frank Richard Mr. Frank Richard Catroneo, age 74, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born to Lucy and Steve Catroneo on August, 14, 1946 in Garfield, NJ, he was the youngest of 2 boys. As a child, he was often found working at the family business, YooHoo, with his brother Bob and his parents. Frank was a man of faith and had a gift to serve. He faithfully volunteered with various prostate cancer foundations for numerous years after beating prostate cancer in 2006, and educated men and saved many lives during his tenure with those foundations. He was an avid jogger and great athlete, running in many Peachtree Road Races and other events. Besides his many talents, he was a successful Vice President of Sales for Nonni's for numerous years before his retirement. Frank always enjoyed having family and friends around. He loved traveling and visited countries all over the world. During his free time, he enjoyed watching golf, football and most of all, NASCAR. He also had a love for Corvettes that was unmatched. He is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Joan, brother, Robert Catroneo (Valerie), his sons, Chad Catroneo, Brad Catroneo (Danielle), daughter, Noelle Jones (Jeremy), step son, Mark LeCraw (Katie), step daughter, Megan Worth (Aaron), grandchildren, Eliza LeCraw, Allie LeCraw, Katelyn Catroneo, Hudson Worth and Mason Worth, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.