Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
American Legion Log Cabin
180 S. Glynn St
Fayetteville, GA
View Map
Send Flowers
Frank CHASTINE Obituary
CHASTINE, Frank Leo A memorial service for Mr. Chastine will be at 11am, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the American Legion Log Cabin, 180 S. Glynn St, Fayetteville, GA. Frank Leo Chastine, 82, of Jonesboro, Georgia died Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Jonesboro. Born in Clayton County, Frank was an heating and air condition business owner by trade and an all-around handy man. He was married to Doris Chastine and they loved to go camping and socialize with friends. He is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Fred Russell Chastine and his wife Patricia Chastine; son, Eddie Chastine and his wife Gana; daughter, Tammy Harland and her husband Billy; son, Tony Yarborough and his wife Kim; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Henry Chastine and his wife Linda and brother Harold Chastine and his wife Judy. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, two brothers, and his beloved daughter Cindy Hand. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Jonesboro Nursing Home and Kindred Hospice. The family will stay after the service to eat together. Friends are welcome.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019
