COFFEY, Jr., Frank Joseph Frank Joseph Coffey, Jr., age 91, lifelong resident of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services for Frank will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11 AM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Brenda Westmoreland officiating. The family will gather prior to the service from 10 AM until 11 AM, for visitation. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Frank was born April 3, 1928 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Frank Joseph Coffey, Sr., and Lena Hickman Coffey. He had one older sister Frances Coffey Cannon. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sara Davis Coffey, daughters, Sheryl C. Bean and spouse Vi, Lynda N. Coffey and spouse Laurie, grandchildren, Lauren Bean Lieffers and spouse Ryan, Sara C. Bean; great-grandchild, Eli V. Lieffers. Frank attended Kirkwood Elementary School, Murphy Junior High, Tech High School and the University of Georgia graduating with a degree in Business in May of 1956. He also received a Bachelor Degree of Law from Woodrow Wilson College of Law in 1959. Frank was drafted into the Army 24th Infantry Division Special Services in 1950, where he proudly served his country in Korea as a radio dispatcher until 1952. Frank's career included 37 years with the Georgia Power Company retiring in 1984 and continued with the Atlanta Gas Light Company retiring in 1994. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to the or American in loving memory of "Frank Joseph Coffey, Jr." Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 25, 2020