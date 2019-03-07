Services
FLETCHER, Frank Stanton Frank Stanton Fletcher, age 86, of Cumming, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Memorial service will be 11AM, Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Mr. Fletcher is a United States Navy Veteran. He loved the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, cars, southern cooking, deep sea fishing and being a grandpa. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Fletcher, of Cumming, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-law Russ and Karen T. Fletcher, of Perry Maine; Andy and Karen J. Fletcher, of Prescott, Arizona; grandchildren Taylor Fletcher; Frank Fletcher, Jr.; Jake Fletcher; siblings Fred and his wife Betty Fletcher; Bobbie Sue Haller; Shirley Roney; Buddy and his wife Marsha Fletcher. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 7 from 4 to 7PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899 Condolences can be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2019
