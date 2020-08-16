HASTY, Frank Frank Hasty, 87 of Brunswick, GA passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Bebe Hasty Almand of St. Simons Island, Ga. his son Frank Benton Hasty (Laura) of Roswell, GA and four grandchildren, Anna Aldrich (Cam), John-John Almand, Nicole Cole (Zach), Taylor Hasty (Heather) and several cousins. Frank was born to Dozier Frank Sr. and Emily Beatrice Dodgen in Atlanta, GA on August 7, 1932. Frank joined the Marines when he was 17 years old. He was a Radar Operator during the Korean War. He attended Georgia Institute of Technology and went on to become a mechanical engineer. He retired in 1999 from SWFLANT at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Kingsland, GA. Frank enjoyed many hobbies including model airplane design/building and flying, leather tooling, woodworking, sailing and most of all...reading! He won numerous 1st place ribbons in sailing on Lake Sidney Lanier and the Georgia Golden Isles. He will be dearly missed. Graveside services were held on May 29, at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA.