HIXSON, Frank L. Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Frank L. Hixson will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 12 noon, at Church of Atlanta Lighthouse, 1380 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. Instate 11 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 11:30 AM on the day of service. Interment South-View Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Arthurlyn Combs-Hixson, daughter, Grace Hixson, son, Taboris Sutton, brother, Charlie Hixson, other relatives and friends. On Monday, public viewing from 1 PM - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW, Atlanta. (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020