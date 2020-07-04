JONES, Sr., Frank Wayne Frank Wayne Jones, Sr., age 82, of Atlanta, passed away suddenly at his residence on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Bacon County on February 11, 1937 to the late Frank Leo Jones and Thomasine Dominy Jones. He was a member of Briarcliff Baptist Church Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Terry Meeks Jones of Atlanta, GA, three children, Frank Wayne Jones, Jr. and wife Julia McDevitt Jones of Atlanta, GA, Brian Christopher Jones and wife Valerie Roberts Jones of Sarasota, FL, and Stephanie Jones Key and husband James Daniel Key of Snellville, GA, one brother, Williams Christopher Jones wife, Toni Elliston Jones of Athens, GA, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 PM, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma, GA. Arrangements by Crosby Funeral Home Alma, GA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store