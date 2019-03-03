Services
KOKALJ, Frank Peter Frank Peter Kokalj, 86, died peacefully February 24th, 2019 at his home in Alpharetta, GA. He was born on January 2, 1933 in Bayview, WI to John and Mary Kokalj. He graduated from Marquette University in 1956 with a degree in Power Engineering. Frank had a successful career as a systems engineer working for Siemens- Allis Corporation until he retired in 1996. He married Naomi Drum on November 11th, 1989. He was a faithful member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta where he served in the Hospitality Ministry, as an Usher and as a Eucharistic Minister. Frank is survived by his beloved wife Naomi of 29 years along with her daughters Andria (Bill) Dinzole, Michelle Webber and Alecia Bradley. He is also survived by his two sisters, Ann and Fran Glowienka along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas on March 16th with visitation at 9:30am and Mass at 10:30.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the St. Vincent DePaul Society which provides for the Food Pantry and Family Social Services at St. Thomas Aquinas. Please donate through GoFundMe at: www.gf.me/u/q5i9cj.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019
