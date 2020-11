My beloved Francois, Frank Hawks Maier, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Maier & Berkele Jewelers, went to his Lord and Savior Saturday, October 31st. Frank was loved by so many people and did so much for his community and the jewelry industry that it is challenging to express in just a few paragraphs how much he meant to so many, as well as how much they meant to him. Known as "Wits" at GA Tech: a trait that carried him in good stead all his life. Frank had a wonderful temperament, diplomatic manner and scores of friends. Born November 14, 1938, son of Rosa Carson Maier and Frank Hawks Maier. An Atlanta native, he grew up in Haynes-Manor when the area was outside the city limits of Atlanta. Frank was headed to a GA Tech football game on Halloween when the Lord called him home. Frank was certainly hoping for better than the Clemson game the prior week. He was a proud Dodd's Boy, one of the student football managers under Bobby Dodd.E. Rivers ElementaryWestminster, 1956-19601960 GA Tech, BS in Industrial Management1963 New York University, Master of Science in Retailing1956-1960 Navy ROTC GA Tech1960-1962 United States Naval Officer Ensign and LT. (jg) USNRFrank was awarded the selective and prestigious, well-deserved Robert M. Shipley award in the jewelry industry.National Jeweler Hall of Fame 1991DeBeers Carat Club - by invitation onlyGIA Gemological Institute of America, Board of Governors 1981-2001, Executive chairman 1991-1997President, American Gem Society 1979-1981President, Southeastern Guild 1972-1973Director, Jewelers of America, 1983-1986Director, Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company 1985-1997Jewelry Industry Council Board DirectorPresident, Jewelers Vigilant Committee 1987-1989Board Member, Jewelers of America 1983-1986Board Member, National Retail AssociationPresident, Georgia Jewelers Association 1970Former board member of The Historic Oakland FoundationThe Atlanta History Center and many other local civic organizationsDeacon, First Presbyterian Church 1973-1976President, Rotary Club of Atlanta downtown, 1987-1988Chairman, Atlanta Business Bureau 1994-1995President, GA Tech Alumae Association 1994-1995Boy Scouts of America, Vice-President Atlanta Area CouncilSigma Alpha Epsilon, Atlanta Alumni Association President 1969Atlanta Belting Company, Board of Directors, 1985-2020Young Presidents Organization, YPO Forum II. 1980 until the present.Life member, Capital City ClubLife Member, Piedmont Driving ClubBicycling: Frank biked far and wide across most of western Europe. SAE luncheon group. Rotary meetings. Monday night tennis. Breakfast groups. Westminster luncheon group.My precious Francois. Saying goodbye is not an option. I'll see you on the trail soon.Frank leaves behind his grieving wife, Blanchette; close friend and first cousin, Herman Armin Maier III (Alden) Rome; Herman Armin Maier IV (Karen) Mill Valley, CA; Dr. Alden Maier Parsons, Raleigh; Haynes Maier Studstill (Justin) Lakeland; cousin Charlie Hull (Louise): Charlie Hull (Kris) Dunwoody; Alec Hull (Emily) Greensboro, NC; Helen Hull, Charlotte, NC; Billy Hull (Anne) Atlanta; numerous other cousins and family; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Gary Burnette, Waynesboro, VA; brother-in-law, Bentley Hart Chappell, III, Montague, MA; nephew, Patrick Chappell, NY; in memory of nephew, Bentley Hart Chappell IV.A private service will be held later at Westview. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the charity of your choice