MARRS, Jr., Frank Wayne Frank Wayne Marrs, Jr., age 61 of Suwanee, died October 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ellen; sons, Frank and Matthew; mother, Marianne McCrory (John); brothers, Phil (Peggie) and Wade (Rebecca); along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Frank was born in Miami, FL, and moved to Atlanta in 1981 to work for Delta Airlines, where he proudly worked for 38 years. Frank excelled at Delta, rising from engine maintenance mechanic to Program Manager of CF34 engine maintenance, in the Propulsion Engineering department. An avid hunter and fisherman, Frank enjoyed long-lasting relationships with many coworkers from Delta Airlines and from his neighborhood community. He was a kind, loving husband and father, whose family was always his first priority. Frank will be sorely missed by all that knew him. The family will receive friends Thursday 5-8 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 11, at 10:30 AM at the Catholic Church of St. Monica, with Father Jack Durkin serving as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Monica's Catholic Church Haiti Medical Mission, "www.saintmonicasinhaiti.com. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2019