Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Catholic Church of St. Monica
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Marrs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Marrs


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Marrs Obituary
MARRS, Jr., Frank Wayne Frank Wayne Marrs, Jr., age 61 of Suwanee, died October 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ellen; sons, Frank and Matthew; mother, Marianne McCrory (John); brothers, Phil (Peggie) and Wade (Rebecca); along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Frank was born in Miami, FL, and moved to Atlanta in 1981 to work for Delta Airlines, where he proudly worked for 38 years. Frank excelled at Delta, rising from engine maintenance mechanic to Program Manager of CF34 engine maintenance, in the Propulsion Engineering department. An avid hunter and fisherman, Frank enjoyed long-lasting relationships with many coworkers from Delta Airlines and from his neighborhood community. He was a kind, loving husband and father, whose family was always his first priority. Frank will be sorely missed by all that knew him. The family will receive friends Thursday 5-8 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 11, at 10:30 AM at the Catholic Church of St. Monica, with Father Jack Durkin serving as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Monica's Catholic Church Haiti Medical Mission, "www.saintmonicasinhaiti.com. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now