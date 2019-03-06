Services
Frank McAFEE Jr.

Frank McAFEE Jr. Obituary
McAFEE, Jr., Frank Celebration of Life for Mr. Frank McAfee, Jr., will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 11am at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd., NW., Atlanta, GA., 30331. His remains will lie in state at 10am until the hour of service. Burial at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10am -8pm with family hour from 6pm-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2019
